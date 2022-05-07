Robinson collects 2 hits in Gents' semi-final win over Trinity

CLEBURNE - Brady Robinson, a senior from Jacksonville, went 2-5 and drove in three runs as Centenary College upset Trinity University, 12-8, in the semi-finals of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship Tournament on Saturday in Cleburne.
Centenary led from start to finish. The Gents scored eight runs in the final-three frames.
The Gents (26-15) will play in the tourney's championship game on Sunday.
the Tigers came into tourney play ranked No. 12 in the nation. Trinity is the tournament's top seed, while Centenary is ranked as the third seed.
