Robust turnout for Jacksonville Indian Basketball Camp

One of the first youth sports camps on the calendar this summer was the Jacksonville Indian Basketball Camp, which took place last week (Thur.-Sat.) at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The camp featured two sessions; one that focused primarily on basketball skills, and the other that was dedicated to shooting.
Jacksonville High School head basketball coach Mark Alexander, members of the JHS basketball coaching staff and some former Indians served as camp instructors.
Some participants took advantage of learning a little bit more about basketball, while others worked on improving their skills and honing up their fundamentals of the sport.
Campers were incoming 2nd through 9th graders.
