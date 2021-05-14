Rodeo fans pack arena for Tops In Texas opening night

Professional rodeo returned to Jacksonville in a colossal way on Thursday night when the largest crowd in at least a decade flocked to the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena to witness the opening night of the 59th edition of the Tops In Texas PRCA Rodeo.
Near-perfect weather conditions greeted fans and participants Thursday, with a favorable weather forecast predicted for Friday's and Saturday's performances as well.
Jacksonville Rodeo Association president Byron Underwood promised a bevy of contestants for Tops In Texas this year, which certainly has been the case.
One thing Underwood didn't mention was the quality of many of the rodeo stars that have included Jacksonville in their list of stops this year.
On Thursday evening the enthusiastic audience had the opportunity to see Jacob Talley, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the steer wrestling, do his thing on the Jacksonville dirt.
Talley is to steer wrestling what Tom Brady is to professional football.
The Keatchie, La. Cowboy was timed in 4.8 seconds, which put him in second place after the first performance.
In team roping, Bryce Crites (heeler) and Jake Orman (header), who are ranked No. 11 and No. 15 in the world, were on hand.
Crites calls Welch, OK home and Orman is from Prairie, Miss.
The duo of roping royalty ended up in third place with a score of 5.3.
Twenty-year-old Cole Franks of Clarendon, Texas, who is ranked No. 23 in the world in bareback, posted a score of 85 for a ride on top of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's “Nestea” and Athens-cowboy, Jeff Askey garnered the top score, 86, in bull riding for his eight seconds aboard Lancaster and Jones Pro Rodeo's “Ferdinand”. Askey is another top 25-ranked cowboy who stopped in Jacksonville for a little bit of Thursday-night action.
Tickets for tonight and Saturday night rodeo performances are still available and may be purchased at the gate ($12).
The Tops in Texas PRCA Rodeo is produced by Pete Carr Pro Rodeo of Dallas.
Volunteers from the Jacksonville Riders Club and the Jacksonville Lions Club serve as rodeo sponsors, with rodeo profits going to various local charities.
