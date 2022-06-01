Rodeo: Five Cherokee County residents to compete in THSRA championships

ABILENE — Five cowboys and cowgirls from Cherokee County have qualified for the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Championships.
The state championships will begin on Thursday and conclude on June 11, and will take place in Abilene.
The rodeo events will be held in the Taylor Telcom Arena.
Dawson Lankford of Rusk will be taking part in boys cutting.
Jacob Lamon of Wells has qualified in bareback.
Alto will be represented by Taylor Davis, who will be involved in barrel racing, Briley King, a breakaway roper and Landon Cook, a saddle bronc rider.
Students will be competing for cash prizes.
