RODEO: Pair of Alto cowboys earn a nice paycheck in Mesquite

Two young men from Alto, Logan Cook and Kolt Dement, exited the Mesquite Championship Rodeo on Saturday with quite a bit more money than they had at the beginning of the evening.
Logan Cook was given a score of 81 in saddle bronc riding, which enabled him to finish in second place.
Cook earned $508 dollars for his night's work.
Dean Wadsworth's 83 was the high score in the event.
Kolt Dement came in third place in bareback riding, posting a score of 70.
Dement took home $338 for his efforts.
High score in bareback went to Montana Duvall (72).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.