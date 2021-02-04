RodeoHouston canceled due to COVID-19

HOUSTON — Despite pushing RodeoHouston back on the calendar, the events organizers have decided to cancel this year's event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
RodeoHouston had been delayed until early May, prior to the plug being pulled this week.
In 2020 the rodeo was halted after just eight performances, when the coronavirus began to strike the nation hard in mid March.
“While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Chris Boleman in a press release.
The Junior Livestock and Horse Show events will remain on the schedule for March and will be conducted as private events that have pledged to obey all state and local health and safety mandates concerning coronavirus.
