Rose City Classic: Hallsville gets a late run to nip Rusk, 8-7

Rusk opened play in the Rose City Classic on a cold Friday morning at Mike Carter Field in Tyler by falling, 8-7, to Hallsville.
The Eagles started off strong and led 6-4 after two complete.
The Bobcats came back and plated four runners in the bottom of the fourth to move in front.
Rusk answered back in the top of the fifth to add a lone run.
Tarrant Sunday had a double, a base hit and a run batted in to lead Rusk at the dish.
Wade Williams collected a pair of singles for the Eagles.
JD Thompson and Will Dixon each singled and drove in a run for Rusk, who out hit the Bobcats, 6-5.
Mason Cirkel and Jeran Driver drove in runs for the Red and Black.
Sunday absorbed the loss on the hill for Rusk. He worked 3.2 frames and gave up eight runs, one of which was earned, on five hits. Sunday stuck out four and walked four.
