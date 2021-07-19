Rotary Club Hole-In-One contest continues; Night Scramble set for Fri.

The Jacksonville Rotary Club's Hole-In-One contest, sponsored by Bill McRae Ford, opened up on late last week at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
On Friday evening, Rodney Gordon of Bullard came closest to the pin (6'-11”).
Dean Brown (3'-7”) was the winner on Saturday and Mike Pope (15'-2”) had the top measurement on Sunday.
There are still several more opportunities to get in on the fun.
On Monday through Thursday from 5-8 p.m. golfers will have an opportunity to add their name to the list of individuals that will have a chance to get qualified to have a shot at winning the grand prize, a 2021 Ford Bronco.
The entry fee is $5.00 per shot.
Each of the daily winners will return and have one shot on a par-3, 175-yard hole.
Night Scramble scheduled for Friday
The Rotary Club is ready to have some after-dark fun.
At 8 p.m. on Friday a Night Golf Scramble will take place at Cherokee Ranch.
The event will consist of nine holes, with a winner being declared on the front nine, as well as on the back nine. All holes will be marked as a par three.
Glow balls will be provided.
The entry fee is $500 for a four-member team.
To sign up to play, phone the Pro Shop (903) 541-4700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.