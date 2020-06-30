Rumbelow will attempt to make Mets as a non-roster player

Nick Rumbelow, a 28-year-old from Bullard, will have an opportunity to win a spot on the New York Mets' roster starting later this week when the club opens Spring Training (2.0).
Rumbelow (6'-0”, 190 lbs.) was released in late May by the Mets, in a move that probably was centered around saving the team money.
Rumbelow, a right handed reliever, who has also pitched for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners during his professional career, saw action in three gates for the Mets last season. He worked 1.1 innings and collected a save and struck out two.
Rumbelow was originally selected by the Yankees in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft in 2013, following his collegiate days at LSU.
The Mets will open the regular season on either July 23 or 24.
