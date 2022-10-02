ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday.
Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter.
The three Rush-led victories this season for the Cowboys (3-1) have been since Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand when the defending NFC East champs lost their opener to Tampa Bay.
The Commanders (1-3) lost a third consecutive game in Carson Wentz’s reunion with an old division rival from his days as the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia.
Washington had several promising drives stalled by penalties, and flags also wiped out interceptions by Benjamin St.-Juste and Kamren Curl.
The Commanders finished with 11 penalties for 136 yards after totaling 128 penalty yards the first three weeks.
