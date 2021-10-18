Rusk 31, Madisonville 28: Owen McCown accounts for 4 TDs

MADISONVILLE — Owen McCown put his versatility on display for all to see on Friday when his Rusk Eagles came away with a 31-28 triumph over a pesky herd of Madisonville Mustangs.
The senior, who has verbally committed to Colorado, went 15-27-0 for 1812 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 27 yards on 12 carries and had a touchdown by land.
But, that's not all.
McCown even caught a pass, which turned into a 33-yard reception for head coach Thomas Sitton's Eagles.
Elijah Ward caught a touchdown pass in both halves and was Rusk's leading pass catcher, with five grabs for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Trey Devereaux carried 15 times for a team-high 44 yards and scored a touchdown to spark the Rusk ground attack.
Close behind Deveraux was Chris Perez (10-41)
The Eagles picked up a total of 330 total yards (116 run, 214 pass) compared to Madisonville's 330 (106 pass, 104 run) total yards.
Alan Rojo drilled a 24-yard filed goal for the Eagles.
On the defensive side, Tarrant Sunday and Nate Yancey rung up 10 tackles apiece. Sunday also had a quarterback knockdown, while Yancey recovered a Mustang fumble.
Senior, Jorryn Anderson pitched in with nine tackles and a quarterback sack.
Rusk forced three fumbles in the district affair, with Yancey and Barnett recovering one apiece.
Rusk (6-1, 1-1) will host top-ranked Carthage (6-0, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
