Rusk 31, Madisonville 28: Owen McCown accounts for 4 TDs

Trey Devereaux (8) of Rusk advances the ball after making a catch during Friday's 31-28 victory over Madisonville at Mustang Stadium. Devereaux carred 15 times for 44 yards and a touchdown.

 Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

MADISONVILLE — Owen McCown put his versatility on display for all to see on Friday when his Rusk Eagles came away with a 31-28 triumph over a pesky herd of Madisonville Mustangs.

The senior, who has verbally committed to Colorado, went 15-27-0 for 1812 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 27 yards on 12 carries and had a touchdown by land.

But, that's not all.

McCown even caught a pass, which turned into a 33-yard reception for head coach Thomas Sitton's Eagles.

Elijah Ward caught a touchdown pass in both halves and was Rusk's leading pass catcher, with five grabs for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Devereaux carried 15 times for a team-high 44 yards and scored a touchdown to spark the Rusk ground attack.

Close behind Deveraux was Chris Perez (10-41)

The Eagles picked up a total of 330 total yards (116 run, 214 pass) compared to Madisonville's 330 (106 pass, 104 run) total yards.

Alan Rojo drilled a 24-yard filed goal for the Eagles.

On the defensive side, Tarrant Sunday and Nate Yancey rung up 10 tackles apiece. Sunday also had a quarterback knockdown, while Yancey recovered a Mustang fumble.

Senior, Jorryn Anderson pitched in with nine tackles and a quarterback sack.

Rusk forced three fumbles in the district affair, with Yancey and Barnett recovering one apiece.

Rusk (6-1, 1-1) will host top-ranked Carthage (6-0, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

