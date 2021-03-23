Rusk-ace J.D. Thompson commits to No.1-ranked Vanderbilt

J.D. Thompson, a junior at Rusk High School, made an important announcement on Monday.
The lefty pitcher gave a verbal (non-binding) commitment to join the Vanderbilt Commodore baseball team following his graduation in the spring of 2022.
Thompson was the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Newcomer of the year in 2019.
Last year he was named as an All-District first team member.
This season Thompson is 2-1, with a perfect (0.00 earned run average). In 21.1 innings of work he has struck out 49 and issued only four walks.
Vanderbilt (15-3), a member of the Southeastern Conference, is currently ranked No. 1 in the latest NCAA, Division I Baseball Poll.
Vanderbilt, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private institution with around 13,500 students, according to 2020 figures.
