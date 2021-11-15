Rusk advances to Area round after 49-42 win over Salado

DESOTO — Owen McCown threw five touchdown passes and Rusk prevailed, 49-42, over Salado in a Class 4A, Division II, Region III bi-district game that took place at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium on Friday night.
McCown was 31-37 for 401 yards while also leading his team in rushing by adding 59 yards and one touchdown by land.
Rusk (9-2) wideouts Heston Kelly and Elijah Ward both surpassed the 100-yard mark in receiving yards. Kelly had nine catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Ward finished with nine grabs for 115 yards and one touchdown.
Salado (7-4) led 28-27 at halftime, but the Red and Black came back in the final half and did what was needed to nail down the win.
Up by six points, McCown connected with Kelly for a 17-yard touchdown and threw a dart to his brother Aiden McCown for the two-point conversion, with around six minutes left in the game that gave Rusk a 14-point advantage at the time, which proved to be too big of hurdle for Salado to overcome.
A late interception by Will Dixon was the defensive play of the game for Rusk.
Caleb Ferrera, Nathaniel Yancey and David Kennedy collected 20 tackles each to spark the Rusk defense.
Aiden McCown added 18 stops while John Norton and Tarrant Sunday each had a tackle for loss.
Rusk advances into the Area round and will take on No. 6-ranked Bellville (11-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium on the Baylor University campus in Waco.
Rusk last played in the Area round in the 2018 season.
