Rusk advances to regional finals after late Orangefield rally falls short

HUNTSVILLE — Rusk survived a seventh-inning rally by Orangefield to escape with a 3-2 victory over the Bobcats in a (single game) Class 4A, Region III semi-final tilt.
The game was played Thursday night at Don Sanders Field on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
Rusk (26-7) will play the winner of the Lufkin Hudson-Bellville series for the right to represent the region at the upcoming state tournament.
Orangefield ends its season with a 21-8-2 record.
Rusk led 3-0 going into the seventh inning, but Orangefield ended up turning the game into a nail biter.
A lead-off walk to Kolbie Sowell, followed by a couple of passed balls, enabled the Bobcats to finally get on the scoreboard with one out in the seven.
Orangefield pushed another run across the dish later in the inning when Gunner Jones scored on a ground out to shortstop by Jace Gibson. Jones got aboard on a dropped third strike that got past the Rusk catcher.
With two outs, Thompson was able to strike out Macoy Marze on four pitches to end the game.
Regardless if on the mound, or at the plate, Thompson always seems like he is firmly entrenched in the action for the Red and Black.
In the fourth inning Thompson, who has verbally committed to Vanderbilt University, lead off by drawing a walk.
With one out, he moved over to second when the Bobcat pitcher was called for a balk.
Rawlinson then punched out a double to left field, with Rusk skipper stopping Thompson at third base.
Thompson was not on the hot corner for long, as another balk was called on the Orangefield starter, which gave Thompson a free jog to home as Rusk's first run.
After Mason Cirkel had worked his way on base via a free pass, Lane Gilchrist drove in courtesy runner Trey Devereaux from third base when he grounded out to the shortstop.
The Red and Black's final run of the frame came when Will Dixon singled into left field, which enabled Cirkel to motor in from third base. Dixon's hit turned out to be the game winner for the Eagles.
The lefty Thompson needed 105 pitches to notch the win on the hill and to put away the Bobcats. Both of the Orangefield runs were unearned, and Thompson struck out eight and walked two.
Landon Gates, Tarrant Sunday and Wade Williams had base hits for Rusk.
