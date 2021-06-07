Rusk and Sinton to meet in state semi-final Wed. afternoon

AUSTIN — The Eagles of Rusk will take on Sinton's Pirates at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a UIL Class 4A state Semi-final battle.
The game will be played at UFCU Disch Falk Field on the University of Texas Austin campus.
Rusk (27-7) is the Region III champion and the Pirates (33-4) are the Region IV champs.
This will be Rusk's first appearance at the state tournament in school history.
The Eagles are led by junior-lefty JD Thompson, who has verbally committed to Vanderbilt University. Thompson has also led the Ross McMurray-coached Eagles at the plate during the post season. Thompson blasted an RBI triple, which was the only extra-base hit of the game, in Rusk's 2-1 win over Bellville in the regional final last week.
The Red and Black also have a formidable group of seniors — Zach Blackmon, Landon Gates, Lane Gilchrest, Bryce Lenard and Corban Renfroe — that have performed well this season.
Sinton swept Corpus Christi Calallen by identical 2-1 scores late last week in capturing its regional championship.
The Pirates are ranked No. 1 in the state in the most recent Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball Class 4A poll.
In the other semi-final test, Texarkana Pleasant Grove (33-8) will by going up against Stephenville (28-8-1). That game will be played at 1 p.m. on Wed.
The state championship contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at UFCE Disch Falk Field.
