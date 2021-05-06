RUSK — Student-athletes, coaches, parents and various school officials gathered inside the Rusk High School Auditorium on Monday for the Rusk Sports Banquet.
Joseph McGowan was named as the winner of the E.H. Whitehead All-Around Sports Award. McGowan, who excelled in football, has signed with Texas Southern University (NCAA, Division I).
The Rusk High School Sportsmanship Award went to Lane Gilchrest.
Emily Etheridge won the J.L. Hassell Award, which is presented annually to the top female athlete at Rusk. She also took home the Rusk Rotary Club Volleyball Award.
The Jacksonville Progress Scholar Athlete accolades went to Callie Lynn (female) and Jett Jenkins (male).
Lynn also received the Billy Watson Award.
The M.R. Philbrick “Fighting Heart Award” was presented to Jordyn Babyak.
There were many accomplishments to celebrate as Rusk qualified for the state playoffs in football, volleyball, baseball (District 16-4A champions) and softball.
Numerous student athletes earned berths into regional competitions in sports such as girl's powerlifting, which even had a state qualifier, boy's powerlifting and boy's and girl's track and field.
The ceremony was sponsored by the Rusk Athletic Booster Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.