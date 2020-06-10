Rusk Athletic Booster Club honors top student-athletes virtually

The Rusk Athletic Booster Club paid tribute to the top student-athletes at Rusk High School earlier this month by putting together an all-sports banquet in a virtual manner.
State mandates prohibit large indoor gatherings at this time due to COVID-19.
Sean Rogers was named as the E. H. Whitehead All-Around Sports Award winner.
Rogers, a football and powerlifting standout at Rusk, has signed with Cisco College to continue his academic and football pursuits.
The R. Philbrick Fighting Heart Award went to Eagle football team members Garrett Blaylock and Jaheim Upshaw.
Blaylock will be playing football at Bethany (Kan.) College in the fall.
Upshaw also came away as the Rusk Athletic Sportsmanship Award winner.
Nick Acker earned the Class of '63 Player's Choice Award.
Acker played on the offensive and defensive lines in football. He has signed with Howard Payne University in Brownwood.
In basketball, Jay'Kwon Simms was presented with the Dale Dotson Award.
Simms has inked with Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins.
The Doug Jordan Award went to multi-sport athlete Jamyah Anderson. Anderson has signed a volleyball scholarship with Ranger College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.