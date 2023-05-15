Rusk Athletics: Amarion Tilley inks with Huston-Tillotson University

Amarion Tilley, a senior at Rusk High School is pictured with his family shortly after signing his paperwork to attend Huston-Tillotson University in Austin. Tilley will soon be joining the Ram track and field team. The ceremony took place late last week at Eagle Coliseum.

RUSK – Amarion Tilley of Rusk High School signed a National Letter of Intent late last week to take part in track and field at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.

The signing ceremony took place inside Eagle Coliseum, with family, classmates and coaches on hand to share the special day with Tilley.

A three-sport (football, basketball and track and field) at Rusk, Tilley is expected to take part in sprints, relays and possibly a field event or two at Huston-Tillotson, which is a member of the NAIA's Red River Athletic Conference.

Tilley qualified for the regional championships in the 300 meter hurdles as a sophomore at Rusk. This past season he was a member of the Eagles' 400 meter and 800 meter Area-qualifying teams.

Rusk athletic director and head football coach Thomas Sitton reminded everyone in attendance what a meaningful athletic career Tilley had while wearing the Red and Black.

Sitton also recognized Tilley for maintaining a strong grade point average throughout his years at Rusk High School.

