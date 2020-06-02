RUSK ATHLETICS: Eagle Power Camp opens on Monday

RUSK — The Rusk Eagle Power Camp will take place from June 8-July 23.
There will be no workout sessions on July 7, 8, 20 and 21.
Boys will meet in the Fieldhouse for camp and the girls will report to Eagle Coliseum for their sessions.
The camp will take place on Monday through Thursday each week.
Boys (grades 9-12) will meet from 7-9 a.m., boys (grades 7 and 8) are scheduled for 9 -10:30 a.m.
Girls (grades 7-12) will train from 8-10 a.m.
The camp is for any student athlete who plans on participating in athletics at Rusk High School or Rusk Junior High during the 2020-21 school year.
Registration forms can be obtained by visiting ruskisd.net. Registration forms should be turned in on June 8.
The training camp is designed to enhance the overall athletic ability of student-athletes at Rusk High School and at Rusk Junior High. The camp will concentrate on the development of speed, agility, strength, explosive power and conditioning.
For more information phone coach Thomas Sitton (903) 683-4025 or coach Billie Walley (903) 721-3147.
