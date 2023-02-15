RUSK – Elijah Ward and Jackson Crysup gathered along with family, friends and members of the Rusk High School coaching staff late Wednesday morning inside Eagle Coliseum where the pair revealed their respective college choices.
Ward signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and football playing days at Tyler Junior College while Crysup has decided to attend and become a member of the University of Texas Tyler track and field team.
In his opening comments, Rusk athletic director and head football coach Thomas Sitton said that it was an exciting day for Rusk High School and that both young men were great kids and talented athletes.
Ward, a three-sport athlete at Rusk, was described by Sitton as “one player who never came off of the field” during his time as an Eagle.
While playing wide receiver, corner back and on special teams at Rusk, Ward said that his role will be more limited at TJC.
“They (TJC) plan on playing me at cornerback,” he said. “That’s fine with me. I just want to be able to go there and contribute and help the team win in any way that I can.”
Following the 2022 campaign, Ward was named as the district’s Utility Player of the Year, a testament of his ability to wear several hats, and wear them well.
Ward, whop also plays basketball and competes in track and field at Rusk, said that his best memory as a student-athlete at Rusk came last season in a game against Crockett when he caught 10 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns.
“I will always remember that Crockett game; I will never forget that night,” he said. “(Rusk quarterback) Aiden (McCown) was spot on with his passes and it made it easy for e to do my job.”
Ward, who has a 3.6 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, said that while he has not reached a final decision on a major, he is leaning toward the business field at this time.
TJC competes in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. The Apaches posted a 5-4 overall record in 2022 and finished 4-3 in league play.
Crysup, the son of Jason and Debbie Crysup of Rusk, is a track standout for the Eagles – he also played on the Rusk football team.
He competes in 200 and 400 meter events, the 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams and in long jump.
As a sophomore he was a regional qualifier in the 200 meters.
Crysup said he never thought he would have an opportunity to compete collegiatly.
“I never saw myself (running track in college),” he said. “This is really unreal for me.”
Crysup added that members of the Rusk coaching staff deserved credit for steering him in the right direction and in helping him maintain focus.
“Getting that motivation from the coaches here had a lot to do with this,” he said. “IT also takes a lot of hard work, too.”
Crysup said that he feels UT Tyler is truly the right fit for him.
“I’ve known about UT Tyler for a long time and have felt good about the school,” Crysup said. “But, once I visited I started to see things from a track standpoint, and I saw the family element there, I really started to feel good.”
