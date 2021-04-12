Rusk Baseball: Dixon drives in winning run, Eagles defeat Bulldogs 6-3

RUSK — Rush completed the series sweep over Carthage on Friday night in Rusk, when a Will Dixon single drove in what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Rusk went on to win, 6-3.
The Eagles trailed 3-2 following the Bulldogs' at bat in the top of the sixth and were forced too come from behind to net the win.
Brett Rawlinson (2-2) and J.D. Thompson (1-2) each launched solo home runs for the Eagles.
Lane Gilchrist and Bryce Leonard added base hits while driving in a run apiece.
Rusk received a nice effort from Mason Cirkel on the mound. Cirkel tossed a complete-game six hitter at the Dawgs. He allowed three runs (two earned), struck out five and walked three.
The Eagles (16-4, 4-0) hosts second-place Palestine at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.