Rusk Baseball doubles up Henderson in first scrimmage

RUSK — Rusk and Henderson locked horn in the season's first scrimmage on Saturday at Eagle Park where the Red and Black walked away with a 6-3 victory over the Lions.
The Eagles finished as the Class 4A state runner up last season and the team is working toward a return trip to Austin this year, with several key returnees back including pitchers JD Thompson, a Vanderbilt Signee and Mason Cirkle, who recently signed with Kansas Wesleyan University.
Rusk will have two scrimmages at Eagle Park this week. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday Pollock Central's Wildcats will come calling and at the same time on Friday Rusk will welcome Nacogdoches to town. Pollock Central lost, 16-8, to Alto in a Saturday dress rehearsal.
The Eagles are slated to open the regular season on Monday, Feb. 21 when they visit Livingston.
