Rusk baseball standout verbally commits to Univ. of Charleston

RUSK - Peighton Vargas of Rusk High School recently announced that he has verbally committed to University of Charleston in West Virginia, where he plans on continuing his academic and baseball endeavors.
Vargas, a catcher, was the district Newcomer of the Year last season at Rusk.
He has also won various awards while playing select baseball at a high level during the summers.
University of Charleston is a member of the Mountain East Conference (NCAA, Division II), which is made up of 12 schools, located primarily in West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.