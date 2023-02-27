Rusk Baseball: Sunday throws shutout against Tatum

TATUM - Tarrant Sunday pitched a complete game shutout to power Rusk to a 3-0 triumph over Tatum on Saturday in the Tatum Tournament.
Rusk scored a run in of the first two innings which was all the run support the Red and Black would need.
Sunday scatter five hits over seven frames, struck out six and walked three as Rusk improved to 3-2 with the win.
Alex Patterson went 2-4 at the plate while Bryce Grimes and Brett Rawlinson each singled and drove in a run.
Peighton Vargas and Mason Trowbridge each had a base knock for Rusk.
Rusk is idle on Tuesday, but will be playing in the Nacogdoches Tournament (Thur.-Sat.).
