Rusk Baseball: Thompson, Cirkel combine forces to shutout Bullard

RUSK — Rusk didn't need the luck of the Irish to be able to defeat Bullard on St. Patrick's Day Eve.
The Eagles' lefty aces — JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel — teamed up to toss a 2-hit shutout and the Eagles went on to edge the Panthers, 1-0, on Wednesday at Eagle Park.
Thompson worked three innings and gave up two hits while fanning six.
Picking up the win in relief was Cirkel, who pitched the last-four frames and didn't allow any hits. He struck out two Panthers and walked one.
The game's lone run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning when Eagle lead-off hitter Trey Devereaux started things off with a walk. He quickly swiped second base to move into scoring position.
With one out, Wade Williams smacked a pitch back up the middle for a base hit to center that enabled Devereaux to make it in to score.
Also collecting a base hit for the Eagles was Heston Kelly, Will Dixon and Cirkel.
Jachin Salas hurled five innings for Bullard and gave up on run (earned) on one hit. He walked two and didn't record a strike out.
Ben Coke pitched the sixth inning and allowed one hit while fanning three and walking one.
Derek Degrate and Reid Overbeek had base hits for Bullard (5-10, 2-0), who will return to conference play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday by visiting Chapel Hill.
The Eagles (3-9) are not scheduled to play again until March 24 when they travel to Brook Hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
