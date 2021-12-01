Rusk basketball report: Girls, boys lose latest outings

(Girls) Kemp 56. Rusk 39: RUSK — Rusk saw its record even out at 3-3 after losing, 56-39, to Kemp on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum. Kemp improved to 5-4 with the victory. The Lady Eagles will be playing in the Eustace Tournament beginning on Thur. The tourney will crown its champion on Sat.
(Boys) Pollak Central 56, Rusk 45 : POLLAK — Rusk made the short drive down to Pollak in search of its first win of the season, but the Central Wildcats had other ideas as Central topped the Red and Black, 56-45. Rusk (0-4) will take part in the 8th Annual Tommy Young Classic at The Brook Hill School on Thur. Fri. The Eagles will face Pineywoods Community Academy out of Lufkin at at 6 p.m. on Thur. in its first game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.