Rusk blanks Jacksonville, Cirkel tosses a 3-hitter

RUSK - Mason Cirkel recorded his strongest outing of the season early Saturday morning when he pitched a 3-hit shutout in Rusk's 3-0 win over Jacksonville.
Cirkel, a Kansas Wesleyan University signee, struck out nine and walked one.
Tarrant Sunday went 2-2 for the Eagles and drove in a run while JD Thompson and Mason Trowbridge had base hits.
Karsen Shoemaker, Coen Devillier and Hayden Thompson each had a base hit for the Indians.
Shoemaker took the loss on the mound for the Tribe. He worked four innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits. Shoemaker fanned four and walked one.
The win wads Rusk's first of the season.
