Rusk blanks La Grange, 7-0, to start Area series
Progress file photo

NAVASOTA — Rusk scored three runs in the first inning and was never challenged as the Eagles went on to shutout La Grange's Leopards, 7-0, on Thursday night at Navasota High School.

The triumph came in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III Area series.

The two clubs will make their way back to Navasota on Friday for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Rusk is now 23-7.

This story will be update as more information becomes available.

