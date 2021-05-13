Rusk blanks La Grange, 7-0, to start Area series

NAVASOTA — Rusk scored three runs in the first inning and was never challenged as the Eagles went on to shutout La Grange's Leopards, 7-0, on Thursday night at Navasota High School.
The triumph came in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III Area series.
The two clubs will make their way back to Navasota on Friday for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Rusk is now 23-7.
This story will be update as more information becomes available.
