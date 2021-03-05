Rusk blanks Nac, 2-0, Cirkel throws a 1-hit gem

NACOGDOCHES — Rusk improved to 6-2 on Friday after recording a 2-0 triumph over Nacogdoches in the Nacogdoches Tournament.
Mason Cirkel pitched a complete-game for head coach Ross McMurry's Eagles, allowing only one hit in taking the win on the mound. Cirkel struck out five and walked one Dragon.
The Eagles scored twice in the top of the third, which turned out to be the only runs scored in the contest.
Rusk batters connected for three hits in the pitcher's duel.
A Brett Rawlinson double was Rusk's only extra base hit. Rawlinson also drove in a run.
Wade Williams and Cirkel had base hits for the winners.
The tourney is expected to wrap up on Saturday.
