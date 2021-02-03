Rusk boy's basketball recognizes 7 seniors

RUSK — It was Senior Night on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum where seven members of the boy's basketball team were spotlighted in appreciation for their contributions to the Eagle basketball program throughout their respective high school playing days.
The honorees included Marcos Torres, Isaiah Ward, Kavesdeon Tilley, Terraick Foreman, Derek Sessions, Oliver Sturns and Kenneth Chhuon.
The Eagles are coached by Jayme Bradley.
