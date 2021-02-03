Rusk boy's basketball recognizes 7 seniors

Rusk saluted its seven-senior members of the Eagle basketball team on Tuesday night. The seniors are pictured with head boy's basketball coach jayme Bradley. They are (in no particular order): Kenneth Chhuon, Marcos Torres, Kavesdeon Tilley, Oliver Sturns, Isaiah Ward, Terraick Foremen and Derek Sessions.

 Progress photo by Jessica T. Payne

RUSK — It was Senior Night on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum where seven members of the boy's basketball team were spotlighted in appreciation for their contributions to the Eagle basketball program throughout their respective high school playing days.

The honorees included Marcos Torres, Isaiah Ward, Kavesdeon Tilley, Terraick Foreman, Derek Sessions, Oliver Sturns and Kenneth Chhuon.

The Eagles are coached by Jayme Bradley.

 

 

 

 

 

 

