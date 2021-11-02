Rusk, Brook Hill, Troup represent local interests in #bEASTTexas Fab 15 polls

Brook Hill and Troup each climbed up one spot in this week's #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/sA/TAPPS) after posting decisive wins on Friday night.
The Guard (7-2), coached by Scott Ryle, moved into the No. 12 slot, while Troup (7-3) came in at No. 13.
West Rusk (9-0) garnered 13 of the 15 first place votes to stay atop the small school pool, with Mount Vernon (10-0) coming in second, followed by Timpson (7-0), who received the remaining first place votes.
The top seven teams remained the same from a week ago in the small-school poll.
In the Class 6A/5A/4A poll, Carthage, 8-0, received all 15 first place nods to hold on to the top spot, followed by Texas High (9-0) and Gilmer (8-1).
Rusk (7-2) held at No. 11, following its triumph over Shepherd on Friday.
Kilgore moves into the No. 5 slot ahead of its matchup against No. 6 Lindale. Van jumped up to No. 4 and will host No. 13 Brownsboro for the Class 7-4A Division II title. No. 7 Longview will host No. 8 Tyler, and No. 3 Gilmer will travel to Texarkana to take on No. 15 Pleasant Grove.
Other notable games this week are No. 12 Chapel Hill at Henderson in 6A/5A/4A and No. 5 Tatum at No. 15 Sabine in 3A/2A/TAPPS.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (15) 225 8-0 1
2. Texas High 207 8-0 2
3. Gilmer 196 8-1 3
4. Van 173 9-0 5
5. Kilgore 159 8-1 6
6. Lindale 141 6-3 7
7. Longview 133 6-3 4
8. Tyler 122 6-3 9
9. Marshall 94 6-3 10
10. Tyler Legacy 91 5-4 8
11. Rusk 86 7-2 11
12. Chapel Hill 54 6-3 13
13. Brownsboro 46 5-4 14
14. Palestine 20 5-5 12
15. Pleasant Grove 15 5-4 NR
Others receiving votes: Canton 14; Jasper 7; Mabank 7.
Dropped out: No. 15 Canton.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (13) 221 9-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 208 10-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 200 7-0 3
4. Waskom 177 8-1 4
5. Tatum 161 8-1 5
6. Beckville 152 9-0 6
7. Gladewater 141 7-2 7
8. Daingerfield 117 7-2 9
9. Tenaha 88 8-2 11
10. Malakoff 84 6-3 12
11. Elysian Fields 70 7-2 8
12. Brook Hill 54 7-2 13
13. Troup 43 7-3 14
14. Arp 40 6-3 NR
15. Sabine 27 6-3 10
Others receiving votes: Diboll 13; Mineola 5.
Dropped out: No. 15 Harmony.
