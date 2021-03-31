Rusk, Bullard, Brook Hill pitchers throw no-hitters

Rusk 4, Center 0: CENTER — Rusk opened conference play by blanking Center, 4-0, in Center on Tuesday night in Center. Vanderbilt-commit J.D. Thompson pitched a complete game no hitter for the Eagles. Thompson struck out 20 and didn't walk anyone. Bryce Leonard clubbed two singles, Landon Gates clouted a triple and Brett Rawlinson stroked a double.
Will Dixon singled and drove in two runs and Thompson added a base knock and drove in a run.
Rusk improved to 13-4, 1-0 with the win.
Bullard 3, Spring Hill 0: LONGVIEW — Arkansas-signee Hagen Smith tossed a no hitter and struck out 13 to spark Bullard to a 3-0 victory over Spring Hill on Tuesday evening. Smith went the distance to earn the win on the hill for the Panthers (14-6, 6-0), who have opened up a two-game lead over Spring Hill, Kilgore and Lindale in the conference standings.
Gage Wakefield, a Texas signee, laced a double, a single and drove in a run while Derek Degrate had two singles for the Panthers.
Connor Carson singled and drove in a run and David Wilson clubbed a double.
Brook Hill 13, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0: DALLAS — Dylan Malone and Grayson Murry combined on a no-hitter as Brook Hill pelted Dallas Bishop Dunne, 13-0, on Tuesday night in Dallas.
The game was called after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Malone worked two innings and was the winning pitcher of record. He struck out two Falcons and walked two.
Murry pitched the final-two segments and struck out seven and didn't issue any free passes.
Leading the Guard (11-4, 1-0) at the plate was Tanner French (2-3, 2 RBI), Cade Chesley (1B, 2 RBI) and Carson Richards (2 RBI).
Jabin Moore and Luke Morris drove in a run apiece for Brook Hill.
