Rusk celebrates homecoming by bashing Bears 49-7

Joseph McGowan (5) eyes the end zone during the first half of Rusk's 49-7 win over Brownsboro on Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium. Rusk improved to 3-2 with the win.

RUSK — Rusk got back on the winning track at just the right time Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagles Stadium.

The Eagles (3-2) treated the Homecoming 2020 crowd to a 49-7 victory over Brownsboro. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Eagles.

The game was the final non-district test for the Eagles, who have an open date next week before opening conference play on Oct. 9 by hosting Jasper.

Brownsboro (1-3), who has lost 13 of its 20 all-time meetings against Rusk, will welcome Brook Hill (1-0) to town next week.

 

