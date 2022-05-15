Rusk-China Spring regional QF to be decided by a single game

RUSK - Rusk and China Spring will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday evening to decide who will be moving onto the Class 4A, Regional Semi-final next week.
The game will be played at Crandall High School (13885 FM 3039, Crandall).
The Eagles, who have won 10-straight games, will take a 17-12 record into the clash, while the Cougars stand at 27-8.
The Rusk-China Spring winner will move on to play either Orangefield or Livingston in the regional semi-final.
