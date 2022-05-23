Rusk-China Spring regional QF to resume in Corsicana at noon

The Rusk-China Spring Class 4A, Region III quarterfinal will resume at noon on Monday at the Corsicana High School baseball park.
The game was postponed late Saturday night due to rain in Crandall, the original site of the game.
At the time the game was halted, Rusk led 4-3, in the top of the third inning, with Trey Devereaux batting with two outs and two Eagles on base.
The winner of the Rusk-China Spring game will face Orangefield in the regional semi final round later this week.
