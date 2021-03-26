Rusk, Cirkel put the brakes on Hillsboro; Eagles now 12-4

RUSK — Mason Cirkel silenced the Hillsboro bats on Friday night at Eagle Park where the home team improved to 12-4 after defeating their guests, 3-0.
Cirkel pitched a complete-game two-hitter. He struck out 10 and didn't issue a walk.
Will Dixon and Bryce Lenard had two hits each for Rusk. The pair also swiped a couple of bases apiece.
Meanwhile, J.D. Thompson laced a double and drove in two runs and Cirkel added a double as a part of Rusk's 12-hit attack.
Hillsboro is now 8-5-1 on the year.
Rusk will open District 17-4A play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting Center.
