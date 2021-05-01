Rusk collars Bulldogs, 4-1, to win 17-4A title

JASPER — The Rusk Eagles secured the District 17-4A championship on Friday night by downing Jasper, 4-1, on the Bulldogs' home field.
The Eagles closed down the regular season with a 20-7 overall record. The Red and Black of head coach Ross McMurry went 8-2 in league play.
Rusk will take on Waco LaVega (9-9) in the bi-district round of the state Class 4A playoffs late next week. The date(s) and location(s) are to be announced.
JD Thompson, who has pledged to Vanderbilt University, pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run off of four hits. He fanned 13 while walking one.
Leading 1-0, Rusk plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning, which turned out to be the difference maker.
With one out, Will Dixon, who collected three hits in the game, laced a single to left field. Bryce Leonard followed by clubbing a double to left, which moved Dixon over to third. Dixon scored on a passed ball for the Eagles' first run of the frame, with Le4onard motoring into third. Leonard than stole home during Wade Williams's turn at the plate. Williams went on draw a walk.
With two outs Williams came in to score when an error was made in catching a fly ball hit by Thompson.
Williams, Thompson and Lane Gilcrest had base hits for Rusk.
Jasper (16-12, 6-4) will represent the conference as the fourth-place team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.