The undefeated Rusk Eagles advanced one notch in this week's #beastTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A).
Rusk, who got a late field goal by Alan Rojo to stop Athens 45-42 in Rusk on Friday, is ranked No. 7, with a 3-0 slate.
Longview received 13 first place votes and 209 points to remain at the top of the poll, followed by Carthage, who reeled in the remaining first place nod, and collected 195 points.
In third place was Gilmer with 178 points and Lufkin with 174 - both the Buckeyes and Panthers are 3-0.
Texas High (3-0) came in fifth place with 154 points, followed by Pleasant Grove (129).
Rusk totaled 126 points.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Timpson soared into first place after knocking off the previous top-ranked squad, Daingerfield, last week.
Timpson picked up nine first place votes and 205 points to just finish ahead of of second place Mount Vernon, who had five first place nods and 201 points.
In third place was Daingerfield (166), with West Rusk (160), both 2-1, close behind.
Mineola (2-1), who visits Bullard on Friday evening, came in fifth place with 148 points.
Troup was one of seven teams that received votes, but not enough to crack the Top 15. The 2-1 Tigers of head coach Sam Wells garnered seven points.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1-Longview (13) 209 3-0
2-Carthage (1) 195 3-0
3-Gilmer 178 3-0
4-Lufkin 174 3-0
5-Texas High 154 3-0
6-Plsnt. Grove 129 2-1
7-Rusk 126 3-0
8-Marshall 100 2-1
9-Lindale 96 2-1
10-Hallsville 74 3-0
11- Van 69 2-1
12-Chapel Hill 58 1-2
13-Whitehouse 51 3-0
14-Kilgore 38 1-2
15-Legacy 19 1-2
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (9) 205 3-0
2-Mt. Vernon (5) 201 3-0
3-Daingerfield 166 2-1
4-West Rusk 160 2-1
5-Malakoff 148 2-1
6-Carlisle 133 3-0
7-Beckville 122 2-1
8-Winnsboro 109 3-0
9-Waskom 86 1-1
10-Joaquin 67 2-1
11-Gladewater 66 1-2
12-Atlanta 61 3-0
13-Tatum 45 1-2
14-Tenaha 25 1-2
15-Jefferson 23 2-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.