rusk continues to ascend up the #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

The undefeated Rusk Eagles advanced one notch in this week's #beastTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A).

Rusk, who got a late field goal by Alan Rojo to stop Athens 45-42 in Rusk on Friday, is ranked No. 7, with a 3-0 slate.

Longview received 13 first place votes and 209 points to remain at the top of the poll, followed by Carthage, who reeled in the remaining first place nod, and collected 195 points.

In third place was Gilmer with 178 points and Lufkin with 174 - both the Buckeyes and Panthers are 3-0.

Texas High (3-0) came in fifth place with 154 points, followed by Pleasant Grove (129).

Rusk totaled 126 points.

In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Timpson soared into first place after knocking off the previous top-ranked squad, Daingerfield, last week.

Timpson picked up nine first place votes and 205 points to just finish ahead of of second place Mount Vernon, who had five first place nods and 201 points.

In third place was Daingerfield (166), with West Rusk (160), both 2-1, close behind.

Mineola (2-1), who visits Bullard on Friday evening, came in fifth place with  148 points.

Troup was one of seven teams that received votes, but not enough to crack the Top 15. The 2-1 Tigers of head coach Sam Wells garnered seven points.

Class 6A/5A/4A

1-Longview (13) 209 3-0

2-Carthage (1)   195 3-0

3-Gilmer            178 3-0

4-Lufkin             174 3-0

5-Texas High      154 3-0

6-Plsnt. Grove    129 2-1

7-Rusk              126  3-0

8-Marshall         100  2-1

9-Lindale            96   2-1

10-Hallsville       74   3-0

11- Van              69  2-1

12-Chapel Hill    58   1-2

13-Whitehouse   51  3-0

14-Kilgore          38  1-2

15-Legacy          19  1-2

Class 3A/2A/TAPPS 

1-Timpson (9)       205 3-0

2-Mt. Vernon (5)   201 3-0

3-Daingerfield       166 2-1

4-West Rusk         160 2-1

5-Malakoff            148 2-1

6-Carlisle             133 3-0

7-Beckville           122 2-1

8-Winnsboro         109 3-0

9-Waskom              86 1-1

10-Joaquin              67 2-1

11-Gladewater        66 1-2

12-Atlanta              61  3-0

13-Tatum                45  1-2

14-Tenaha              25  1-2

15-Jefferson           23  2-1

