Rusk cowboy excels at College National Finals Rodeo

Panola College's Kolt Dement, who is from Rusk, finished as the Reserve National Champion in bare back at the College National Finals Rodeo, which was held at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY earlier this month.
Panola finished with 790 points and came in second place in the team standings, trailing only Clarendon, who totaled 890 points. Casper, Wyo. chalked up 755 points to end up in third place — 50 teams took part in the competition.
Dement received a score of 79 in the First Go and 77.5 in the Second Go to stand in seventh place going into the third round.
Dement, 20, had his best ride in the third round when he earned a score of 83 to win the night.
In the Short Go, Dement turned in a respectable 82.5 to finish with a bang.
When Dement is not competing for Panola, he can be found on the professional rodeo circuit. He currently ranks No. 44 in the world in earnings in bare back.
Dement embarked on a rigorous schedule out west, giving it a go in eight rodeos in six days. That grueling stretch started on Tuesday in Prescott, Ariz. at The World's Oldest Rodeo.
After driving nearly 600 miles, tonight Dement will be in Greeley, Colo., attempting to earn a paycheck at the Greeley Stampede.
Following a stop in Cody, Wyo. for the Buffalo Bill Cody Stampede Rodeo on Thursday, Dement will ride in two rodeos in one day on Friday when he visits get-togethers in Livingston, MT and Oakley City, Utah.
On Saturday Dement will take part in a rodeo in West Jordan, Utah.
Dement will be spending July 4 by competing in rodeos in Killdeer, ND and St. Paul, Ore.
A strong series of rides in the next few days could catapult Dement greatly in the world standings while also fattening his bank account.
