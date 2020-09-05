Rusk defense sparks Eagles to a 27-15 win over Crockett

RUSK — Rusk's defense held Crockett to 116 total yards and the Eagles moved to 2-0 on the year by turning back the Bulldogs, 27-15, on Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium.
Rusk's home opener was delayed by lighting about 15 minutes at the start of the game, and most of the second half was played in a light-to-moderate rain.
Leading 14-8 at halftime, Rusk got the ball first in the second half and marched 73 yards in just a few ticks under four minutes to move ahead, 20-8.
The 10-play drive was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown run by quarterback Owen McCown. McCown, a junior, ran to the left side on what turned out to be the touchdown play, and then suddenly pulled up and changed direction by going to a wide-open right side of the field for the six points.
On the ensuring kickoff a Crockett player made a mental mistake by touching the ball on a fair catch, with the Eagles able to recover the ball.
Setting up shop from the Crockett 28, the Red and Black needed just three plays to find the end zone.
McCown called his own number and trotted in from 2-yards out, which increased the Rusk advantage to 27-8, following the point after touchdown.
Crockett (1-1) came right back, abandoning the spread offense, choosing to go with a run attack.
The Bulldogs marched 87 yards in 12 plays and scored with 1:40 to go in the third frame, which cut the Rusk lead to 27-15. That turned out to be the final score in the game.
Crockett had advanced to the Rusk 37-yard line with about 5:00 to go in the tilt when Bryce Leonard came up with a timely interception to snuff out the Bulldog drive.
In the first half Aidan McCown picked off the Crockett quarterback.
Rusk's first points of the evening came when Joseph McGown, running a post route, hauled in a 21-yard scoring strike from Owen McCown with 4:33 left in the opening frame.
McGowan returned a punt down the Rusk sideline for a 65-yard touchdown, which put the Eagles in front 14-0 with 3:17 in the first period.
Rojo made good on both of the point after tries.
Rusk finished with 212 total yard (116 rushing, 96 passing).
McCown went 9-21-1 for 96 yards and one touchdown. He carried 10 times for minus eight yards, which was the results of several quarterback sacks. He scored two touchdowns by land.
Alex Jones carried 12 times for 67 yards to lead the Eagle ground attack.
McGowan was the top pass catcher for the Red and Black. He had four grabs for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Rusk will attempt to run its record to 3-0 when it makes the short trek to Palestine next week to take on the Wildcats. Palestine evened its slate by beating Livingston 27-7 on Friday.
