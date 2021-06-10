Rusk denied a state championship after losing 2-1 to Pleasant Grove

AUSTIN — Rusk and Texarkana Pleasant Grove went toe-to-toe for seven innings on Thursday night in the UIL Class 4A State Championship game at University of Texas's UFCU Disch-Falk Field, and in the end it was the Hawks that came away with a 2-1 triumph over the Eagles from Cherokee County.
Rusk, ends the year with a 28-8 record and a state runner-up distinction, making this year's squad the most successful in school history.
While it was the Eagles' first trip to the state tournament, the Hawks (35-8) were making their fifth appearance at state.
PG turned three double plays in the game, and two Hawk pitchers held the Eagles to just one hit.
The Red and Black got the scoring started in the top of the third when lead-off batter Will Dixon clubbed a base hit to left field with one out. He advance to second on a wild pitch and was able to race home from second base on a ground out to second by Landon Gates.
In between Dixon and Gates having their respective turns at the plate, Bryce Lenard reached base on a PG infield error, the Hawks' only miscue of the evening.
PG's Cason Head lead off the bottom of the inning with a base knock to right and by the time the segment had concluded the hawks had turned two singles and an Eagle infield error and outfield gaffe into two runs.
Neither team was able to score the rest of the way.
Coe Blain (10-1) came on in relief with two outs in the first inning for PG, with Eagles on first and second base and JD Thompson at the dish with a 3-1 count. Blain rang Thompson up to get the Hawks out of the jam.
Blain, a right hander and a senior, who was voted the game's Most Valuable Player, pitched 6.1 innings of 1-hit ball, struck out four and walked three to lead PG to the state title.
Rusk-lefty Mason Cirkel worked six innings, and kept the Eagles in the game the entire way. He allowed two runs, both unearned, off of seven hits, which were all singles. Cirkel issued two base on balls and fanned one.
Travler Couch went 3-3 at the plate to spark the Hawks.
Seniors playing in their final game as Eagles were Lance Gilchrest, Corban Renfroe, Lenard, Blackmon and Gates.
