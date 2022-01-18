Rusk diamond boys ranked No. 3 in THSB preseason poll

The Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball Class 4A Preseason Poll was released earlier this week, with the Rusk Eagles, who finished 28-8 last season and were the Class 4A state runner-up, slotted in at No. 3.
The Sinton Pirates sit atop the poll and return nine men from a year ago, while Corpus Christi-Calallen', with 11 returnees, checked in at No. 2.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove, the defending Class 4A state champions, are No. 4, followed by the China Spring Cougars.
Lufkin Hudson, with nine men coming back from last season, is ranked No. 10 in the poll.
Rusk and Hudson are district mates.
