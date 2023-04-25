Rusk topped Jacksonville 6-3 on Tuesday night at Summers Norman Field in Jacksonville to garner the final playoff spot in District 18-4A.
The Eagles and Madisonville, who beat Palestine 12-6 on Monday evening, end the regular season tied for third place, both owning 4-6 records. The two teams will face off in a playoff seeding game, with the date, time and location to be announced. Rusk stands 13-12-1 overall.
Jacksonville ends the year with a 7-18, 2-8 record. The Tribe finish tied with Palestine for fifth place in the league standings.
For the first five innings of Tuesday’s games the Indians and the Eagles battled on fairly even terms.
That changed in the sixth inning.
With the score knotted at two, the Eagles were able to manufacture two runs off of one hit, two hit batsmen and two costly Jacksonville miscues to move ahead 4-2 after batting in the top of the sixth.
Tilton Beard led off the inning by getting aboard after being hit by a pitch. He was able to score off an infield error on a ball that was hit by Brayden Rawlinson.
Peyton Vargas, who led the Eagles at the plate by going 3-3 with a RBI, singled to the left side and later came into score on another error by the Tribe.
Jacksonville came back in the bottom of the sixth to get one of the runs back.
Koda Canady led off the frame by getting on base on a Rusk error. He moved over to third when the Indians executed a perfect hit and run, with Karson Shoemaker singling to shallow left field.
A sacrifice bunt by Hayden Thompson brought Canady in to score from third base.
Rusk was able to add a pair of runs in the top of the seventh when Mason Trowbridge and Jeren Driver led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Both men came around to score later in the inning.
Jacksonville wasn’t done however. Ryan Walker and Jayden Boyd stroked consecutive base hits with two outs in the seventh, which led the Rusk coaching staff to make a pitching change.
Beard came on in relief of Eagle starter Rawlinson and was able to strike out Canady for the final out to secure the win for Rusk.
Rawlinson earned the win on the mound for the Eagles. He pitched 6.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out eight and walked two. Rawlinson threw a total of 110 pitches.
The Rusk defense turned a 6-4-3 double play in the first inning to help out Rawlinson.
Jacksonville scored its first run in the opening segment when Max Briley, the Tribe’s lead-off hitter, got aboard on an Eagle infield mistake. He was able to score on a ball hit to left side by Jayden Boyd.
The Tribe added a run in the second when Coen Devillier reached base after being hit by a pitch. Devillier then swiped second to move into scoring position. Devillier came around to score on a Rusk infield error on a ball hit by Dakota Martinez.
Driver went 3-4 with two RBI for the Red and Black.
Boyd had two hits in three official trips for the Tribe.
Walker went the distance on the hill for the Indians. He gave up six runs on nine hits, struck out five and walked two.
Prior to the first pitch being thrown, Jacksonville celebrated Senior Night by honoring Koda Canady, Dakota Martinez and Jaylon McGowan, along with team managers Ty Chandler and Harrison Blaylock.
