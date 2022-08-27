Rusk dumps Fairfield, 35-3

FAIRFIELD - Rusk cruised to a 35-3 victory over Fairfield on Friday night in Fairfield.
Senior Aiden McCown, who was making his first varsity start at quarterback, threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another as the Red and Black jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead.
McCown went 9-of-13 for 123 yardw through the air and carried three times for 19 yards.
Running back Spencer Barrett just missed a 100-yard game rushing. He had 96 yards on 17 scampers and scored one touchdown. Barnett also caught three passes for 31 yards.
Leading Rusk in receiving was Brailen Trawick (2-68, 1 TD).
Defensively, the Red and Black were fueled by a 17-tackle night from Chad McCuin. Eight of McCuin's stops were of the solo variety. He also had two tackles for loss.
Jackson Dowling pitched in 11 tackles, five of which were solo take downs. Dowling had two tackles for loss.
Amarion Tilley added five tackles and four pass break ups for the winners.
Rusk will return home to face Crockett (1-0) at 7:30 p. m. this coming Friday. Crockett topped Marlin 48-31 in its season opener.
