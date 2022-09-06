Rusk Eagle Belles make first appearance at Eagle Stadium

RUSK - The Rusk Eagle Belles, the school's brand new drill team, made its first appearance at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium on Friday night when they performed at the Eagles' football game against the Crockett Bulldogs.
This is the first school-sponsored drill team that has represented Rusk High. There was a Eaglette drill team back in the 60s, but it was not school sponsored.
The 23 young ladies which comprise the Rusk Eagle belles, have been working hard for months in preparation for the new football season and have been well received by fans and community members.
The Rusk Eagle Belles are under the direction of Katy Thoroughman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.