RUSK — The stakes will be high this evening for the Rusk Eagles 14U baseball team as they hope to stay alive in the Texas Teenage Association 14U State Baseball Tournament, which is going on in Rusk this week.
Rusk is scheduled to battle the Belton Longhorns at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will move on to face either the Van Black Jacks or the Academy Rubber Ducks at 8 p.m. The season is over for the loser of the 6 p.m. game.
Team Rusk opened tournament play by putting away the May Tigers, but were knocked off on Monday by the Belton Longhorns.
The Eagles advanced to Thursday's game by claiming victories over the Temple Rockies and the Axtell Hitmen on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The tournament expects to crown its champion on Friday night.
