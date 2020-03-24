Rusk-ex goes 5-0 in the circle for No. 1-ranked ETBU Softball

MARSHALL — Preslye Cox, a former Rusk High School softball standout, ended her sophomore season at East Texas Baptist University recently, owning a spotless, 5-0 record.
In what turned out to be her final outing of the season, thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cox pitched a complete game (8 innings) to help give ETBU a 2-1 victory over Peidmont College (GA) on March 8 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Ariz.
In that game she gave up one earned run off of seven hits, struck out 12 and walked four.
Cox, the daughter of Gary and Crysta Cox, played in six games and drew the start on five occasions. In 36 innings of work, she surrendered 33 hits, struck out 26 and walked 11.
Cox finished the year with a 1.75 earned run average.
In 2019, her first season at ETBU, Cox earned All-American Southwest Conference (second team) mention and was named to the league's All-Tournament team.
ETBU ended the season with a 15-0 record and the No. 1-ranking in NCAA Division III.
