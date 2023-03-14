Rusk-ex JD Thompson gets his first win as a Vanderbilt Commodore

NASHVILLE - Former Rusk standout JD Thompson earned his first win for Vanderbilt on March 8 in Nashville.
Thompson, a true freshman, in his first appearance of the season for the Commodores (12-5) of the Southeastern Conference, pitched the final-three innings to earn the win as Vandy beat Evansville 2-1 in 17 innings.
Thompson didn't allow a run or it, struck out five and issued no walks in garnering the victory on the mound.
For the season, the lefty has tossed 3.2 innings and has not allowed a hit or a run. He has recorded six strike outs and has not walked a batter.
Vanderbilt will take on Belmont at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. That game will be played at First Horizon Bank Park in Nashville.
