Rusk falls victim to Gilmer in bi-district

TYLER – Gilmer’s Lady Buckeyes had only tricks and no treats for the Lady Eagles of Rusk when the two teams squared off in a UIL, Class 4A, Region III bi-district match on Monday (Halloween) night at the Tyler High School Gymnasium.
The Lady Buckeyes, the District 17-4A runner-up, downed the Lady Eagles 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-20) and improved to 22-20. Gilmer has now won six of its last seven matches.
Rusk (22-18), was the third place club out of District 18-4A.
All three sets were competitive.
In Game 1, after leading at just one juncture (early in the set, 4-3), Rusk battled back and pulled to within one point, following a cross court kill by Shelby Hassell, that trimmed Gilmer’s lead to 17-16.
Hassell led Rusk in kills (8) and blocks (4).
The Lady Buckeyes responded by closing the set out on an 8-1 run.
Rusk made a late bid at grabbing the win in Game 2 by knotting the score, 21-21, after an unforced hitting error by a Lady Buckeye.
Once again, a late 4-0 run was enough to give Gilmer the win.
The Lady Buckeyes took the lead for good in the final game when a Lady Eagle served into the net, giving Gilmer a 10-9 advantage.
Kenzie Norton had six kills and two blocks for Rusk while Tatum Kay tossed in three kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.