Rusk falters late in 42-21 loss to Jasper

RUSK — Jasper got a special teams touchdown and a defensive touchdown late in the game to break open the District 10-4A-II opener and beat Rusk 42-21 at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium on Thursday night.
The game was moved up a day due to travel concerns associated with Hurricane Delta that is forecast to impact the Jasper area on Friday evening.
The two clubs battled on even terms for the first 32 minutes, with Jasper (5-0, 1-0) getting a 67-yard kickoff return for touchdown by Andre Thomas to move in front of the Eagles (2-4, 0-1) 26-21 with 3:25 to play in the third period.
That was the beginning of a 22-point game-closing run the Bulldogs peeled off.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 34-21 after Kaleb Sells scooped up an Owen McCown fumble and returned it 10 yards for six points.
Carl Limbrick ran the ball in on the two-point conversion try, giving the visitors a 13-point lead at that point.
Limbrick carried 36 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He entered play having 900 yards rushing for the season and 14 scores.
Rusk got on the scoreboard first when Alex Jones trotted in from 5 yards out with 1:33 to go in the first quarter.
The drive was highlighted by three-straight receptions by Joseph McGowan (from McCown), including one that covered 30 yards.
The game was tied at 14 at the break, with the Eagles' second score of the opening half coming when McGowan jetted into the end zone on a 62-yard kick off return that came with 7:13 to go in the first half. Aiden McCown tacked on the point after touchdown — he was 3-for-3 on PATs in the contest.
Jasper got the ball first to open the second half and marched 63 yards in 11 plays and added six points to its total, courtesy of a 1-yard run by quarterback Trashawn Adams at the 6:49 mark of the third.
The Eagles answered on the ensuing possession, which was capped off by a 3-yard Owen McCown touchdown run that gave Rusk what turned out to be its last lead of the night, 21-20.
Statistically, the Bulldogs picked up 321 total yards, with 233 of those yards coming by land, compared to the Eagles' 187 total yards.
Jones had 10 carries for 65 yards and was Rusk's leading rusher.
With five catches for 81 yard, McGowan led the Eagles in receiving.
McCown went 10-18-0 through the air for 99 yards.
Connor Day had a fumble recover for the Eagles, with Caleb Ferrara, Camden Hudnall and Oliver Sturns turning in nice efforts on the defensive side.
Next up is a home date with the Madisonville Mustangs. That game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.
